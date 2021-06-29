The Government is set to roll out new projects under the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) aimed at cushioning counties severely affected by the lack of rainfall.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa disclosed that the counties of Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu and Tana River will benefit from projects who main objective is to alleviate the effects of the drought.

According to CS, there are counties in the alarm stage including Marsabit, Turkana and Mandera and those in the alert stage where drastic, long-lasting measures needed to be put in place to avert a humanitarian crisis of mega proportions from happening.

He lauded a number of governors who have introduced programs in their respective counties to aid their residents. He singled out water tracking and cash transfers as some of the programs being implemented in most of the regions.

Wamalwa revealed that the cash transfers in Wajir County, for instance, will enable the residents to get funds to carter for their daily upkeep.

It is here that Wamalwa called for the harmonization of cash transfers so as to ensure that there are no double payouts. He noted that there were at least 100,000 residents benefiting amid plans to increase the number.

The government has established special programs to offer relief food and assistance in the drought-stricken areas. He also spoke of the need to work with the county governors to harmonize the programs to ensure the funds reach the residents.

Marsabit Governor Ali Mohamed Mohamed said water programs should be given priority so as to make the residents self-reliant and be able to provide for their families.

He further added that his government is working with other partners to acquire more resources to fully equip the residents to be self-dependent.