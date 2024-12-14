County News

Gov. Ndeti says she will prioritise improvement, expansion of Vocational Training Centres

The County Government of Machakos will focus on improving and expanding Vocational Training Centers (VTCs) in order to prepare the youth to meet the emerging demand in the labor market.

Speaking in Kangundo West Ward after commissioning Kamwanyani VTC twin workshop, Governor Wavinya Ndeti said her administration was targeting to equip young people with the desired skills for both personal and professional growth.

“We aim to increase access and equity and address industry needs as well as enable learners to engage in self-employment. The specific objective is to equip youth with relevant skills for immediate demands in the labor market,” said Wavinya.

Noting that her government was aware about the huge challenge of youth unemployment in the country, the Governor said one of the key solutions was to equip the youth with technical skills designed to address the modern day challenges.

“We shall continue to impart skills and knowledge to our young people in order to address the various challenges and gaps in the industry.

She revealed the first cohort of the Machakos Youth Service recruits will be absorbed in January next year.

“The Machakos Youth Service program is aimed at character formation, skills training and economic empowerment,” she said.

