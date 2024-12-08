Gordon’s brings music and fun to Nakuru

Nakuru was the place to be this past Saturday as Gordon’s Funfair returned with its 4th edition, transforming the Rift Valley Sports Club into a space of festivity.

The world’s No. 1 gin brand brought together music, fun and refreshing cocktails, proving once again why this event is a standout on Kenya’s social calendar.

This year’s edition brought a unique twist to the party, a thrilling scavenger hunt that took participants on an exciting adventure through Nakuru.

Armed with brand inspired clues, fans explored the city in a maze of discovery, fun and connection.

The hunt set the tone for the day, building anticipation for the grand finale at the Rift Valley Sports Club where the real celebration began.

The main stage lit up with stellar performances by Charisma & The Jukebox Band, Untamed Band and Nakuru’s pride, Tamasha Band.

The charismatic hosts, BV Accurate and Claudia Naisabwa, kept the energy alive, while DJs UV, Lisney, Incredible and Munge had the crowd on their feet with non-stop hits.

The venue was nothing short of spectacular with immersive photo booths, gaming stations and live music, while master mixologists crafted exquisite Gordon’s cocktails that embodied the spirit of celebration.

For those keen on responsible enjoyment, Gordon’s Drink IQ station offered a thoughtful touch, encouraging hydration and mindful drinking, an initiative that perfectly balanced fun with responsibility.

Zipporah Ndung’u, Senior Brand Manager for Gordon’s, shared her thoughts on the event:

“Nakuru has been an incredible host for the 4th edition of Gordon’s Funfair. After a 10 month hiatus, it was important for us to give back to our consumers before the year ended. Seeing the joy and celebration among our fans has been truly rewarding, it embodies the Gordon’s spirit of embracing life and its celebrations.”

The crowd’s energy was testament to the unifying power of good music, great drinks, and shared experiences.