Gor Mahia rolls out a fundraising initiative

Record Premier league Champions Gor Mahia have rolled out a fundraising scheme aimed at addressing the financial constraints at the club.

The team has struggled financially in the last couple of years with sponsorships not meeting the financial needs of the club

According to a statement seen by KBC Sports Digital,Kenya’s football giants K’Ogalo have resorted to members among other measu<span;>res as an avenue to bail them out of a financial crisis that has seen players from one of the country’s biggest clubs go for unpaid months.

In an unusual move, the record 19-time Kenyan champions are appealing to fans to convert loyalty points accrued by subscribers to a mobile phone company into cash for the club.

The campaign has been christened ‘2-Million Dollar Harambee’ and seeks to help the club raise funds for their smooth running.

Gor Mahia risk missing out on continental football even if they emerge winners in the FKF Cup final in a week’s time as they have open cases of overdue payables against their former employees.

The club suffered a huge blow on Saturday in their quest to retain the FKF Premier League title after losing 2-1 against Western Stima in a match at Thika Stadium.

K’Ogalo<span;> went into the fixture seeking to bounce back to winning ways and put pressure on table-toppers Tusker and KCB, but it was not the case as the Powermen scored through Rodgers Ouma, in the fourth minute, and Michael Karamor in the 60th minute to take home maximum points.

The results leave KCB in second place with 43 points, one adrift of leaders Tusker as AFC Leopards ascend to third with 40 points. Gor have now slumped to fourth still with 38 points.