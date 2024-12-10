Google unveils Kenya’s 2024 year in search trends

Google has released its Year in Search 2024 for Kenya offering insights into the topics, events and personalities that captured the nation’s interest throughout the year.

The annual analysis highlights top trending searches, reflecting what Kenyans were eager to see, learn and explore.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) topped the trending news list, following its launch as the primary healthcare system to replace the now, defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

SHA generated immense interest as Kenyans sought to understand the new healthcare framework.

The controversial Finance Bill 2024 also dominated searches. Proposed changes to tax laws sparked national debate, with increased taxes leading to widespread public protests, particularly led by Kenya’s Gen Z. The demonstrations ultimately forced the government to withdraw the bill.

The US Elections 2024 rounded off the top three news searches as Kenyans closely followed developments in the global political landscape.

In the local personalities category, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua led the list after his impeachment became a major topic of national conversation.

He was followed by Rebecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, and Soipan Tuya, Cabinet Secretary for Defence.

The global personalities list was a mix of political and entertainment figures. Leading the pack was Jamaican reggae and dancehall star Vybz Kartel, followed by US President-Elect Donald Trump and American televangelist Benny Hinn, who returned to Kenya after more than two decades to hold the “Healing the Nation” crusade at Nyayo Stadium in February.

Kenyans’ passion for football remained strong in 2024. Searches were dominated by the AFCON tournament, held in Ivory Coast between January and February, and Euro 2024, hosted in Germany between June and July. The Olympics 2024 schedule also garnered significant interest.

The untimely death of content creator Brian Chira in a hit-and-run accident in March was the most searched loss of the year. His passing sparked nationwide mourning, with thousands attending his funeral to celebrate his life and impact.

Kenyans also mourned the deaths of Charles Ouda, a celebrated actor, director, and singer who made notable contributions to Kenya’s entertainment industry, and veteran journalist Rita Tinina, who succumbed to severe pneumonia.

Kenyans’ love for diverse flavours was evident in top food-related searches, which included chicken curry recipes, pumpkin soup recipes and other culinary delights.

In entertainment, shows and movies like “Supacell”, “Damsel”, and “Shogun” topped the trending list. Popular song lyrics such as “Anguka Nayo”, “Kudade”, and “Hit and Run” also saw significant search interest.

Kenyans turned to Google for answers to everyday queries, including:

“How to check KCSE results 2023”

“How to update token meter”

“How to say ‘hello’ in Italian”

“What is Airbnb”

“What is endometriosis”

“When are schools opening in Kenya”

“When is Father’s Day in 2024”

The Year in Search 2024 reflects a mix of curiosity, concern and engagement among Kenyans, showcasing how Google continues to play a vital role in connecting people with the information they seek.