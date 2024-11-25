Golfers brace for a challenging finale as KCB East Africa Tour set to conclude

After 11-month long competition that saw over 260 golfers compete, the KCB East Africa Golf Tour is set to conclude on December 6th at Sigona Golf Club.

The tour traversed twenty counties and four East Africa Countries: Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The local tour saw winners being crowned at events held in :Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, Machakos, Kericho, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Nyeri, Nandi, Kisii, Laikipia, Trans Nzoia, Kilifi, and Kiambu Counties.

“KCB Golf Series has been a driving force in the development of the game in Kenya and the greater East African region. This series has allowed golf enthusiasts to hone their skills and enjoy themselves at the different amazing courses. We hope that come next year, the tour will give more players at the grassroots level an opportunity to learn the ropes of the game,” noted golfer James Muraguri.

The club that produces the winning team at the grand finale will receive KShs. 1 million cash reward for a sustainability initiative the club is currently undertaking.

Additionally, the team winners will clinch slots in the 2025 Magical Kenya Ladies Open at the Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County.

Speaking about the series, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gishuru said: “Our hefty investment in golf has largely been at the centre on our social conviction that we have a role to play in uplifting communities where we operate in line with our brand purpose For People. For Better. The 2024 edition has been greatly successful as we attained our aim of interacting with 3,000 juniors and 1,500 juniors.”

Junior Golfer Ryan Tolgos, is one of the fast-rising golfers who made an impact on the KCB Golf Tour. He emerged as the overall winner of the Eldoret leg of the series after he carded 49 stableford points.

Other names that made the mark this year include Amos Butit, Jackson Kiprono, Wesley Kiprono, Mike Rotich, Kipchirchir Kiprop, Nelson Orgut, Patrick, Kiprop, Geoffrey Kitiwa, Cedric Konzolo, Jack Songwa, Victor Muhando, Julius, Oketch, James Mundia, Kunal Chandaria, Maureen Mundia, and Ivan Poakas.