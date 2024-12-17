Global renewable agency appoints EPRA to issue certification in Kenya

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has been appointed as the official local issuer of the International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC(E)).

The appointment by the International Tracking Standard Foundation (I-TRACK Foundation) follows a thorough review of EPRA’s expertise by the I-REC team.

EPRA will now take over this role from the Green Certificate Company (GCC). In its new capacity, the Authority will inspect energy generation facilities across Kenya to verify that the electricity generated is from renewable sources.

Speaking on the approval, EPRA Director-General Daniel Kiptoo said the milestone aligns with the Authority’s mandate of leading the charge of Kenya’s journey to the full realisation of renewable and sustainable energy by 2030.

A company with an I-REC(E) certificate receives favourable investor attention as their operations are deemed eco-friendly in line with ESG goals.

“Kenya is on the cusp of achieving 100 percent renewable energy electricity generation which currently stands at 80.04% percent contribution to the energy mix. We have remained steadfast in harnessing energy from renewable energy sources. Geothermal energy stands at 26.37 percent, interconnected solar PV systems (12.38 percent) and wind energy contributed 12.19 percent. The trajectory towards renewable energy is expected to persist as more power projects are completed and connected to the grid from geothermal sources,” he said.

I-REC(E) certification conforms to Kenya’s ambitions under the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Green investors require renewable energy project companies to seek an I-REC certificate to affirm their clean energy status, which opens a leeway for companies to access patient and affordable funding for faster project implementation.