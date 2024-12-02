The Global Fund has commended Kenya’s ongoing malaria campaign, highlighting the effectiveness of multi-sectoral collaboration and the use of technology.

The initiative, supported by the Global Fund and implemented in collaboration with Kenya’s National Treasury, Ministry of Health, and the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), is targeting 24 malaria-endemic counties across the country.

Speaking during a recent visit to Kenya to assess the ongoing mass distribution campaign of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs), at Kipkelion Sub County Hospital Post in Kericho County, Lisa Butler, Senior Programmes Officer at the Global Fund, emphasized the strong collaboration between various stakeholders at both the national and county levels.

A team of representatives from the Global Fund, Ministry of Health, National Treasury, and KEMSA visited Kipkelion Sub County Hospital Post to assess the current progress of the last-mile Long-Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLIN) distribution in Kericho County.

“We are working very closely with the national treasury, the Ministry of Health, and KEMSA in support of the mass distribution campaign for LLINs,” Butler remarked.

Adding that: “The Global Fund has been highly engaged with Kenya and other countries in these types of malaria control efforts, and we are confident that Kenya is on the right path.”

The distribution of LLINs is a critical component of vector control in the fight against malaria.

Butler expressed satisfaction with the current campaign’s reach and coordination, noting that the use of nets plays a significant role in reducing the spread of the disease. “We hope these nets reach all the intended households and are used until the next batch arrives,” she noted.

During her visit, Butler highlighted two key aspects of the campaign that stood out: the successful involvement of multiple stakeholders and the innovative use of the Digimal platform. “The campaign has seen a remarkable level of coordination, with participation from various government levels, community health promoters, and village elders,” Butler said. “Despite the many parties involved, the coordination has been seamless.”

The Digimal platform, one of the standout features of the campaign, provided crucial transparency in the distribution process.

The platform which is a locally developed online application, tracks net orders, locations, and deliveries, ensuring that nets are delivered where they are most needed. “The Digimal platform has allowed for real-time tracking and redistribution of nets to areas with higher demand, such as what we saw in Nandi and Kericho counties,” said Butler. “This is a model that could be adopted by other countries to improve malaria control.”

Another important observation for Butler was the logistics process, including cross-docking, where nets are transferred between trucks for efficient redistribution within counties. “It’s been very interesting to see how nets are moved between trucks as part of a much larger operation. This is a key component of ensuring that every household receives their nets promptly,” she explained.

Similarly, Butler lauded KEMSA’s role in managing the logistics noting that, as the lead agency for the last-mile distribution of nets, KEMSA has played an integral role in ensuring that nets reach even the most remote areas.

Butler noted, “KEMSA has been tasked with overseeing the entire distribution process, from receiving the nets to ensuring they reach beneficiaries. This operation requires a great deal of coordination, and it’s working very well.”

While Butler commended the effectiveness of the distribution campaign, she also noted areas where improvements could further boost the campaign’s success, particularly in increasing community uptake.

“The digital platform has been an enormous help, but there are still opportunities to enhance community engagement and increase the benefits to the wider population,” she suggested.

The ongoing campaign, which is one of Kenya’s largest malaria control efforts, has already made significant strides in improving access to life-saving interventions for millions of Kenyans.

KEMSA successfully distributed 15.3 million treated mosquito nets across 22 counties, reaching over 5 million households in malaria-endemic regions.

The support from the Global Fund, in collaboration with national and local partners, continues to play a pivotal role in the country’s fight against malaria.

According to Global Fund, in 2022, there were 249 million cases of malaria 94pc of them in sub-Saharan Africa and 608,000 malaria deaths worldwide. Of those deaths, 76pc were children under 5.

The Global Fund provides 62pc of all international financing for malaria programs having invested more than US$19.1 billion in malaria control programs as of June 2024.

Also read https://kbc.co.ke/mass-distribution-of-mosquito-nets-by-kemsa-enters-final-phase/