Generation Beta: The new kids on the block

While Kenya’s Gen Z were the most prominent social group in 2024, the new year brings with it a new generation already nicknamed ‘Beta Babies’.

From January 1st 2025 the dawn of a new generation begins, ushering in Generation Beta, the next wave of humanity.

This fresh cohort, dubbed ‘beta babies’, will include all those born between 2025 and 2039—a demographic destined to grow up in a hyper-connected world of advanced AI, automation, and, hopefully, fewer cringe TikTok dances.

Gen Z have become synonymous with being the bold and vocal generation, that gang of Snapchat-loving aficionados who mocked millennials for their Harry Potter memes.

On the other hand, Generation Alpha, were the tiny tech wizards who mastered iPads before they could tie their shoes.

Now, in 2025, the Alpha crew hands the baton to Beta Babies, the cohort who may someday scoff at Gen Alpha’s “archaic” reliance on smartphones.

The naming convention, courtesy of social researcher Mark McCrindle, follows the Greek alphabet, marking Beta as the start of the next generational experiment.

Will they glitch, like their beta-software namesake, or upgrade humanity to the next level? Only time will tell.

Gen Beta won’t just grow up with technology; they’ll be part of it.

While Gen Alpha grew alongside AI like Siri and Alexa, Beta Babies will exist in a world where AI runs the show—from personalized education systems to AI doctors diagnosing their sniffles before a doctor can.

By 2035, Generation Beta is expected to make up 16% of the global population.

With innovations like driverless cars, climate-responsive smart cities, Beta Babies will be humanity’s ultimate guinea pigs.

For Gen Z, social media was an escape. For Gen Alpha, it’s been a lifestyle. However, Generation Beta may be the group that decides enough is enough, striving for authentic connections beyond emojis and AR filters.