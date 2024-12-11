Gender Commission condemns police conduct during femicide protests

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has condemned the excessive use of force by police to disperse protesters during demonstrations against femicide held on Tuesday, December 10.

The protests, held to rally against the rising cases of femicide and gender-based violence in the country, ended in chaos after police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators, leading to violence and arrests.

In statement NGEC Chairperson Rehema Jaldesa described the excessive use of force as a blatant violation of the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

“It is unacceptable for those exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly to be met with tear gas, violence, and arrests. These actions undermine the very principles of human rights we sought to uphold on International Human Rights Day. We call on the authorities to investigate these incidents, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure that the right to peaceful protest is protected,” said Jaldesa.

She urged the government to ensure that the right to peaceful protest is protected as part of the nation’s commitment to human rights.

And as the world marks the end of the 16 days of activism against gender based violence, the Commission reiterated its commitment to combating gender-based violence in all its forms.

NGEC noted that many cases of femicide are perpetrated by intimate partners or close acquaintances, exposing deep-rooted societal norms that tolerate violence against women.

The Commission called for robust legal frameworks to deter, prosecute, and punish perpetrators while advocating for innovative approaches, including technology, to combat emerging drivers of violence.

“We will remain resolute in holding duty bearers accountable to ensure that the pace of eliminating GBV matches the urgency of the issue,” Jaldesa said.

NGEC further reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights of women, girls, and marginalized groups, calling for greater involvement of men and boys in championing behavioral change to end GBV.