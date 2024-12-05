Gem: Police challenged to end insecurity in the region

Residents of Gem constituency have challenged security agencies in the area to be impartial while conducting investigations in relation to recent cases of insecurity in the area.

According to the residents who included Siaya county member of the national assembly, Dr. Christine Ombaka and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) grassroots leaders, the slow pace at which the security agents are taking to bring to book the financiers and perpetrators of a recent incident where hired goons tried to stop the ODM grassroots elections in the constituency was worrying.

Addressing the media separately, Dr. Ombaka and the ODM leaders said they were keenly waiting for the action that the police will take to bring to justice the culprits.

Speaking while distributing the National Government Affirmative Action Fund cheques to various groups in Siaya, Dr. Ombaka said the onus was on the government to assure its people that action will be taken.

“Recently we had insecurity during the ODM grassroots elections where goons tried to disrupt the process” she said adding “it ended badly and I hope that the government has taken care of that to ensure they do proper investigations”.

Addressing the media after the party meeting in Wagai, North Gem ODM party official, Collins Ong’wen said the local police had shown open bias while conducting investigations into the matter.

“Police has not done its work as per their oath of office” said Ong’wen adding that the law enforcement officers must pull up their socks if they expect to command respect among the local residents.

Ong’wen at the same time challenged the ODM national officials, including acting party leader, Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o and national chairman, Gladys Wanga to speak out over the violence that rocked the Gem elections.

“We cannot suffer as ODM members while you are quiet” he said.

The grassroots officials said unless the government took a decisive action to bring to book the perpetrators of political violence in the area, they will be forced to act.

They said that Gem residents will not accept to be destabilised by hired goons and called on the local political leadership to mature up.