GBV Campaign Africa Shelters and Helplines Forum 2024: Strengthening Survivor Support Systems

In order to strengthen the Survivor Support System, A Focus on Shelters and Helplines, Ushindi Empowerment Group, with support from the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, organised the 2nd Annual Shelters and Helplines Forum on December 9, 2024, at a Nairobi hotel.

The session honoured the achievements of 20 women leaders from Nairobi, Kajiado, and Kiambu counties while also bringing together leaders and stakeholders to improve GBV referral channels. The purpose of this event was to improve cooperation across GBV support systems as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Recognise grassroots leaders addressing GBV. “The Director of Ushindi Empowerment, a non-profit organisation, Nafula Wafula, highlighted the crucial role that GBV rescue centres play in engaging the victims in the empowerment programs to improve their lives, hence speeding up the recovery process as well as sharing evidence-based strategies for survivor support.”

The National Government Affirmative Action Fund’s (NGAAF) Director of Fund Management Services praised the Safe Homes Safe Space Campaign participation event. According to Viridiana Wasike,”This will help victims of gender-based violence find protection and support.”

This comes during the 16 Days of Fighting Gender-Based Violence Campaign.