Gazprom stops gas transit through Ukraine as agreements expire

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Wednesday that it has stopped gas supply for transit through Ukraine due to expiration of key agreements and the lack of renewal by the Ukrainian side.

“Due to the repeated and explicit refusal of the Ukrainian side to extend these agreements, Gazprom was deprived of the technical and legal opportunity to supply gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine from January 1, 2025,” the Russian gas producer said in a Telegram post.

Moscow supplies about 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year to the former Soviet republic.