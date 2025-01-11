Garissa elders urge collective action to boost SHA enrollment

A cross section of elders drawn from different communities in Garissa County have added their voice in expressing their concern over the slow enrolment of new members under the Social Health Authority in the county.

Their concern comes barely a month after Garissa Governor Nathif Jama also took issue with the low numbers calling for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to boost the figures.

On Friday, the elders led by the Kenya livestock marketing council chairman Dubat Amey took issue with the fact that pastoralists counties were the ones that were performing dismally in terms of registering new members.

According to data from SHA, Counties in Northern Kenya are the least in terms of registration.

Garissa remains the last county having only registered 50,000 people.

“As elders we are gathered here to express our utmost concern over the few number of our people that have been enrolled under SHA. The fact we only have a paltry 50,000 people 3 months down the line after the programe was launched is extremely discouraging,” he said.

Dubat said that it had become a common practice for residents who are majorly pastoralist to carry out fundraising for their sick relatives saying that SHA was coming in to address such cases.

“We have seen cases where our people sell their animals to raise money for treatment of their sick relatives. some have even been forced to sell other assets like land. This is something that could have been easily avoided had one been enrolled under the health scheme,” he said.

Dubat said that he will personally lead the initiative of having many more people enrolled disclosiung that he will meet the Garissa farmers network community as well as the chairman of the chambers of commerce.

Dubat further challenged the provincial administration through the chiefs and their assistants to make good use of their networks and their day-today interactions with the wananchi to pass the message through the local barazas.

On his part Alex Njeru, another elder said that on numerous occasions the communities is that one that has been forced to bare the burden of fundraising for sick relatives, something eh noted would have been avoided in the first place had one been enrolled in the health scheme.

“We want to call out those who have been spreading many lies and half truths about SHA. let people know that this new programe come into place to assist Kenyans and lift the heavy burden of having to be forced a huge medical bill when one is sick,” he said.

David Mateo, another community elder said that as elders they will embark on vigorous campaign that will see the message passed in all social gathering as well as churches calling on residents to respond positively by enrolling under SHA.

Speaking during Jamhuri day celebrations in December last year, Mohamed Ahmed, Garissa County SHA coordinator disclosed among the reasons that has slowed down the registration was the fact that Community Health Promoters (CHPs) tasked with carrying out the exercise dint know how to use the gadgets.

“It has come to our attention that we have 2,500 CHPs with gadgets that they are not using to do what it was intended for. If we are to get our county out of the red the we have to immediately change the approach including ensuring that this gadgets are given to individuals who know how to operate them,” he said.

He added: “Time has come for our political leaders led by the governor, MPs and MCAs to embark on vigorous enrollment drive in the villages with the help of officials from NGAO and nyumba kumi. anyone who walks into a health facility should also be required before service is rendered”.

Last week,Governor Jama who described the latest data as embarrassing and discouraging said that going forward he will lead the way in ensuring that the numbers are boosted.