Gambian President Barrow arrives in Kenya for Jamhuri Day celebrations

Gambian President Adama Barrow is in Kenya to attend the Jamhuri Day celebrations scheduled for Thursday, December 12, at Uhuru Gardens.

Barrow, who is the chief guest at the invitation of President William Ruto, is visiting Kenya for the first time. His visit aims to strengthen relations between the two countries ahead of the African Union Commission elections in February.

The Gambian leader was received at the airport in the evening by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho.

“Tomorrow, we are privileged to have President Barrow grace our 61st Jamhuri Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, a moment that underscores the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between our nations”, Musalia said.

Meanwhile, Kenyans have been urged to turn up in large numbers during this year’s 61st Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi where President William Ruto will lead the nation in marking the event.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner, Katee Mwanza, announced that gates at Uhuru Gardens will be opened to members of the public as early as 6.00 am.

Mwanza further observed that all security measures have been put in place in residential areas, commercial buildings, and roads for those attending the celebrations and those moving around the city.

Uhuru Gardens, the iconic memorial park, holds historical significance as the site where 40,000 Kenyans gathered on December 12, 1963, to witness the raising of the Kenyan flag at midnight, marking the country’s freedom from colonial rule.

His statement was echoed by Edward Kisiangani, the Principal Secretary of Broadcasting and Telecommunications, who urged Kenyans to recognize the nation’s progress, attributing this growth to political stability.

This year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations are centered on the theme: Jobs, Labour Migration, Entrepreneurship, and Entertainment.

Additional reporting by Jellys Aladi

