Gachagua criticizes leaders for arrogance, calls for accountability and action

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged leaders elected through popular vote to respect their constituents and address their grievances instead of dismissing or looking down upon them.

Speaking during a church service at PCEA Mwiki in Kasarani Constituency on Sunday, Gachagua lamented that some leaders have become arrogant and hostile towards the very people who elected them.

“Leaders must listen to the people, act as expected, and remain accountable. Ignoring their grievances is not only disrespectful but goes against the mandate given by the voters,” he stated.

Gachagua further criticized the government for pushing unpopular projects that were not part of the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, emphasizing the need to align initiatives with citizens’ priorities.

On the IEBC reconstitution stalemate, Gachagua warned that the delay in appointing new commissioners risks leaving the country unprepared for elections and could fuel public mistrust.

“The failure to reconstitute the electoral body is in bad faith. Let all concerned parties act swiftly to ensure there is no mischief in the process,” he added.

Gachagua also expressed concern over the resurgence of illicit brew, blaming the government’s inability to sustain the fight against it following his impeachment.

He urged authorities to act decisively to combat the menace, which he said continues to devastate families and communities.

Gachagua was accompanied by several leaders, including Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, Nyandarua Senator John Methu, members of parliament Hon. James Gakuya (Embakasi North), John Kaguchia (Mukurweini), Wanjiku Muhia (Kipipiri), Njeri Maina (Kirinyaga Woman Rep) members of the county assembly led by Sam Kago among others accompanied him to the service.

The leaders joined him in emphasizing the importance of listening to the people and implementing policies that address their needs.