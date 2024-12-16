Fresh strike looms as KMPDU issues 7-day ultimatum

A fresh crisis is brewing in Kenya’s health sector after the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government over the delayed implementation of a Return-To-Work-Formula agreement signed in May this year.

Speaking on Monday after leading doctors in a peaceful demonstration through Nairobi, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atella warned of a nationwide strike starting Sunday if their demands are not met.

The union cited frustrations over the government’s failure to honour promises made earlier this year, which brought an end to their previous strike.

The demonstration kicked off at Kenyatta National Hospital and proceeded through major health institutions, including Nairobi Hospital, the Ministry of Health offices at Afya House, and Parliament Buildings.

Tens of KMPDU officials and junior doctors took part, carrying placards and chanting slogans demanding the government address their grievances.

Dr. Atella accused the government of turning a deaf ear to their concerns, warning that doctors in all hospitals will withdraw their services if the delays persist.

“We will not allow the government to ignore our agreements. If nothing changes by Sunday, hospitals will face a total shutdown,” he declared.

At Nairobi Hospital, the KMPDU expressed solidarity with calls to remove the hospital’s management and board, led by Dr. Chris Bichage.

The union accused the leadership of corruption, exploitation of doctors, and poor governance, leading to growing frustrations among medical professionals.

“The Nairobi Hospital board has failed in its leadership role. Their actions have compromised the welfare of doctors and patient care,” Atella said, adding that the situation at the hospital could soon escalate into paralysis unless urgent reforms are undertaken.

In response, the Nairobi Hospital management dismissed the claims as “malicious and unfounded,” accusing the union of attempts to tarnish its reputation.

The looming strike has sparked fears of disruptions across the country’s healthcare system, with doctors reiterating that they will only return to work if the government fulfils its earlier commitments.

If the ultimatum lapses without action, Kenya could face a paralyzed health sector, threatening access to critical services and putting patients’ lives at risk.