Four missing youths found amid rising concerns over abductions

Four youths who had been reported missing last month have been found alive, bringing relief to their families even as concerns mount over a surge in abductions and enforced disappearances in the country.

Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Rony Kiplagat have reunited with their families, though three others remain unaccounted for.

Mwangi, who had been missing for about 15 days, walked to his home in Embu after reportedly being abandoned in Nyeri, 60 kilometers away.

His family suspects his abduction was linked to his vocal criticism of the government.

Muteti, who was abducted outside an apartment in Nairobi on December 21, was also released and managed to return home.

His family believes his abduction stemmed from social media posts critical of government policies.

Human rights activists have condemned the incidents and are planning protests to raise awareness and pressure authorities to address the growing trend of abductions.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), at least 82 cases of abductions have been reported since June 2024.

Many of the incidents coincide with youth protests against the controversial Finance Bill. December alone accounted for seven cases, while 13 were recorded in the last quarter of 2024.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mulele Ingonga, has demanded updates from the police on the status of investigations into these cases, with a January 1, 2025, deadline.

Civil society groups and affected families have urged the government to intensify efforts to locate the missing individuals and hold perpetrators accountable.

The continued rise in abductions has fueled fears among activists and citizens alike, with many calling for stronger protections for free speech and public dissent.

As investigations continue, the families of the missing remain hopeful for their loved ones’ safe return, while the country grapples with ensuring justice and security for its citizens.