Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

Former US President Jimmy Carter has died aged 100, his foundation has announced

The Carter Center says he passed away on Sunday afternoon in Plains, Georgia

His son called him “a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love”

Carter served as the 39th president for one term from 1977 until 1981, and was the longest-lived president in US history

He faced a series of foreign policy challenges and was defeated in his re-election bid by Ronald Reagan

Last year he began receiving hospice care at home after suffering health issues, including a melanoma that spread to his liver and brain.