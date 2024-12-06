Former PS Dave Mwangi charged with fraud

Former Permanent Secretary for Internal Security Dave Mwangi has been charged with the fraudulent acquisition of a parcel of land located along Mombasa Road.

Mwangi is accused of forging a title deed with the help of a rogue official at the Ministry of Lands.

The arrest and subsequent arraignment of the accused followed an investigation by the DCI Land Fraud Investigators, who probed into a complaint lodged by the victim.

In the case, the accused had jointly with two others – Sammy Louis Karanja and Moses Ojuka (former employee at the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning) – forged documents of a 1.591Ha parcel of land into the names of companies owned by Mwangi Munya, before leasing the same to a Chinese company at Sh12 million.

“After perusing the case file, the ODPP made the decision to charge the three with three counts of conspiracy to defraud, uttering a false document and forgery of a title” the DCI said.

Dave Munya Mwangi, the Director Olbolsat Farm Limited was arrested and arraigned at Milimani Law Courts, where he took a plea of not guilty and was slapped with a bond of Sh20 million with the alternative of a cash bail of Sh5 million.

His two accomplices, Sammy Karanja and Moses Ojuka, are at large but are being sought.