Fonseca sacked by Milan after six months in charge

AC Milan have sacked manager Paulo Fonseca after just six months in charge following their 1-1 draw at home to Roma.

The result left the seven-time European champions in eighth place in the Serie A table, 14 points adrift of joint-leaders Atalanta and Napoli.

Milan sit 12th in the 36-team Champions League table having lost two and won four of their six matches.

Fonseca was appointed in June to replace Stefano Pioli, who guided Milan to a second-place finished in the league last season and their first league title in 11 years in 2022.

“The club extends its gratitude to Paulo for his great professionalism and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours,” read a statement on Milan’s website.

Speaking to reporters as he left San Siro on Sunday night, Fonseca appeared to confirm he had been dismissed.

“Yes, it’s true. I’m out,” Fonseca said from his car outside the stadium. “That’s life. I did everything I could.”

Milan face Juventus in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Italian Super Cup on 3 January, with the second leg on 18 January.

Italian media reports suggest former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is expected to replace Fonseca.

The former Lazio, Parma and Inter Milan midfielder left Porto in June following six seasons with the Portuguese club.