Focus on reforms, speaker Wetangula urges Hussein

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged newly elected Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed to prioritize reforms as he begins his tenure.

Wetang’ula, who congratulated Mohammed and his running mate McDonald Mariga on their electoral victory, called on the new leadership to tackle the challenges currently facing football in the country.

He emphasized the need to make the Kenya Premier League and the Kenya Women’s Premier League more competitive and attractive to sponsors.

Wetang’ula also highlighted the importance of restoring Kenya’s lost footballing glory at the national level by revitalizing the Harambee Stars.

The speker posted on his X account:

‘’Fix our sinking football. Address financial challenges men and female clubs are facing at all levels of our leagues. Make the Kenya Premier League (KPL) and Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) competitive and attractive to sponsors.

Above all return the country’s lost glory at the national level in football by breathing a new life in Harambee Stars.

You carry the hope of football enthusiasts…quench their thirst for top flight football’’.

Hussein Mohammed was elected FKF president on Saturday, defeating former officials Doris Petra and Barry Otieno.