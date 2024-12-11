FKF Head of communications Kenn Okaka resigns

Football Kenya Federation Head of Media and Communications Kenn Okaka has resigned from his position, just a day after new leadership was voted into office during the Saturday FKF elections.

In a letter addressed to the FKF acting CEO Patrick Korir and Finance Director, Okaka submitted a notice of leave and resignation saying that he was taking a one month leave from work and will, at the end of the leave, resign from his position at FKF.

“Please accept this email as formal notification that I will be taking a one-month leave of absence, commencing Monday, December 9, 2024, and concluding on January 9, 2025. Upon my return from leave, I will be resigning from my position at Football Kenya Federation, effective January 9, 2025. Thank you for the opportunity to have served at the Federation,” Okaka wrote.

Other FKF officials who served under the leadership of former president Nick Mwendwa and who have resigned include Steven Otieno who was the Head of Security and a CAF Stadium Security Officer as well as Betty Meeme, who worked as a personal assistant to the president.

After tendering his notice of leave and resignation, Okaka was seen on his posts on social media videos in travel as he took time off to be with family in his native reserve of Siaya County.

On the social space, Okaka said that he had chosen to stand on the side of loyal friendship following his support for Nick Mwendwa and Doris Petra in the run up to the FKF elections.

In a world is full of different kinds of friends, some loyal friends and capable of standing by you through thick and thin, and opportunists guised as friends, who are only interested in personal gain, Okaka noted that he has no regrets for supporting a friend since loyalty is invaluable.

“Opportunists come in two varieties: those who simply do their job and move on, unconcerned with genuine friendship, and those akin to Judas – betrayers. We all value loyal friends, especially in the cutthroat world of politics, where shared victories and defeats are the norm,” Okaka said.

He congratulated Hussein and Mariga on their FKF Presidential win.

“I have no regrets about supporting a friend especially someone who has greatly impacted my life. Loyalty is invaluable,” he said.

“From my perspective, I wish Hussein and Mariga success as they navigate the complexities of Kenyan football. We’ll be observing from the sidelines, commending good work and criticizing mediocrity.

After a long time on that side of the game, it’s time for me to step back.” Okaka signed off