Five teams qualify for the CAF Champions League quarter-finals

Five teams have booked their slots in the last 8 of the CAF Champions League competition following the conclusion of round five of the group matches last weekend.

The 5 clubs that have qualified for the quarterfinals include Morocco’s FAR Rabat from group B, Orlando Pirates of South Africa, and defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt from group C, as well as Tunisia’s giants Esperance and Pyramids of Egypt in group D.

In last weekend’s matches, Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan is still top of Group A with 10 points despite going down at home by a solitary goal to Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

MC Alger from Algeria is 2nd with 8 points after eliminating five-time champions TP Mazembe from DR Congo by beating them 1-0.

In Group B, Morocco’s FAR Rabat, who drew 1-1 against Raja Casablanca in the Moroccan derby, are in control with 9 points, a point ahead of 2nd-placed Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa, who won 2-1 away to AS Maniema in Congo.

Pirates are firmly at the helm of Group C with 11 points after easing 2-1 past Algerian CR Belouizdad, followed by defending champions Al Ahly from Egypt with 10 points following their 3-1 away win to Stade d’Abidjan of Mali.

Esperance of Tunisia leads Group D with 11 points after their 1-0 win away to Mali’s Djoliba, followed by Pyramids from Egypt on the same points after they also won by a solitary goal away to Sagrada of Angola.