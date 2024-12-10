Five more Mpox cases confirmed in Nakuru, Mombasa

Kenya has confirmed five more Mpox cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 28.

The Ministry of Health said the five were among cases detected through laboratory tests across 12 counties.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nakuru (9), Mombasa (6), Kajiado (2), Bungoma (2), Nairobi (2), Taita Taveta (1), Busia (1), Kiambu (1), Makueni (1), Kericho (1), Uasin Gishu (1), and Kilifi (1).

The latest cases were reported in Nakuru (3 cases), and Mombasa (2 cases).

So far, eight people are under management while 17 have fully recovered, two individuals are still in self isolation with one death recorded, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

“To date, 204 contacts have been identified, with 147 completing the required 21-day follow-up. Seven contacts have tested positive for Mpox and 50 remain under active follow-up.”

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa assured that the Government is committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of Kenyans.

“We commend the public for their continued cooperation in adhering to health guidelines and contributing to efforts to curb the spread of Mpox,” she said through a statement sent to newsrooms.

She said the Ministry of Health continues to engage with County Government and stakeholders to raise the awareness of the disease.