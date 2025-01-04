Local NewsNews

Five injured in head-on collision on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

By Beth Nyaga
Five people sustained injuries Satuday afternoon following a road accident at Nyakairo near Kinungi along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

The collision involved two private cars, leaving the victims in need of urgent medical attention.

First responders from St. John Ambulance’s Kinungi Highway Community First Aid Post arrived promptly at the scene, providing emergency first aid to stabilize the injured.

The responders coordinated the victims’ evacuation to Naivasha Subcounty Referral Hospital, where they were receiving specialized treatment.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the accident and an investigation is expected to determine the events leading up to the collision.

Motorists using the highway have been urged to exercise caution, especially in accident-prone areas like Kinungi.

The Nairobi-Nakuru Highway is a critical transportation corridor in Kenya, but it has witnessed frequent accidents, underscoring the need for enhanced road safety measures.

