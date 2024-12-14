Five FKFPL Clubs sign shirt sponsership with A2Z Sports House

Five FKF Premier League clubs have signed a multiyear mega shirt sponsorship with A2Z Sports House, starting with the remaining fixtures of the 2024/2025 season.

The clubs under the deal include Posta Rangers, FC Talanta, Sofapaka, Nairobi City Stars, and Mathare United.

The partnership aims to accelerate commercialization through convenient and cost-effective sales of quality replicas.

Speaking during today’s unveiling, A2Z Marketing brand and partnership manager Hebert Kungah said they will review the partnership after each season and aim to expand it to other football clubs.

Each of the five clubs will get a set of three kits: 1 for home and 2 for away matches.

A2Z Sportshouse has a similar deal with top Ugandan Premier League clubs.