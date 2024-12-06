First Lady pilots kitchen gardens in schools

The First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto Friday joined students at State House Primary School, Nairobi Primary School, and St. Georges Primary School to establish kitchen gardens for the respective schools.

Mama Rachel Ruto is working with the 4K Clubs of Kenya, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, to establish kitchen gardens in public primary schools across the country.

This partnership with the 4K Clubs of Kenya will enhance the schools’ nutritional capacity but also serve as a demonstration where children will learn the importance of growing their food.

This is one of the flagship programs by the First Lady, aimed at supporting sustainable school feeding through the production of food on school grounds.

Primary schools are key players in our national food security agenda, as they provide an excellent platform to instill the values of sustainable agriculture and nutrition in young minds.

Through their active participation in initiatives like kitchen gardening, these young champions are contributing to food and nutritional security while gaining practical skills that will benefit them for a lifetime.

Other leaders present included Hon. Beatrice Elachi, member of Parliament, Dagoretti North Constituency; Susan Silantoi, CECM—Health, Wellness, and Nutrition, Nairobi County; and representatives of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Developments.