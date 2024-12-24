Fire destroys business stalls in Kawangware area

Hundreds of traders and business owners plying around Gitanga Road in Kawangware are counting losses after a fire razed down their kiosks and other establishments.

It was a big blow to the traders ahead of the Christmas holiday as most of them were already stocked up.

The fire which is suspected to have started from a kiosk that operates overnight selling fish spread quickly after the fire ignited a timber yard next to it.

The Nairobi County fire brigade responded swiftly to fight the blaze but by early morning the smouldering remains were put out by local residents and clean water bowsers.