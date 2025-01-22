Financing of University Education in Kenya: Challenges, Opportunities & Perspectives

Education is the cornerstone of any resilient and sustainable community. In Kenya, our universities are not just institutions of learning; they are incubators of innovation, research hubs, and catalysts for social and economic development. However, the sustainability of these institutions has been threatened by a persistent funding crisis that has plagued our higher education sector.

Since the early 1990s, Kenya’s public university system has undergone significant transformations, driven primarily by neoliberal economic policies. These policies emphasized the privatization of universities and entrepreneurial ventures as the main sources of revenue, while restricting the role of government to policy-making, regulation, and quality control.

The consequences of these policies are evident. Although we have seen an impressive expansion of the higher education sector—with the number of universities increasing from 18 in 2000 to 69 in 2024, and student enrollment surging to over half a million—many challenges remain unresolved. The financial crises that have plagued our universities for over a decade have not only hindered their ability to function but have also compromised the quality of education delivered to our students.

Before we explore the opportunities presented by the current reforms, it is important to understand how we got here. The crisis began in the mid-1990s when public universities were encouraged to admit privately sponsored students. These students paid the full cost of their education, a move that initially generated significant revenue for universities. At its peak in 2011, private student revenues exceeded government funding. Universities were also encouraged to engage in entrepreneurial ventures to supplement declining state support.

However, this strategy was not sustainable. The rise in student enrollment did not keep pace with private funding, leaving public universities financially distressed. Government support continued to decline, with state funding slashed by 5.4% in the 2019–2020 financial year alone. Public universities accumulated significant debt—over $110 million—to pension funds, tax authorities, and general contractors, further straining their operations.

As university infrastructure and facilities deteriorated, quality became a serious concern. Overcrowded classrooms and poorly maintained laboratories and libraries became the norm. In response, the government ordered the closure of satellite campuses in 2015 and merged government-sponsored and privately sponsored students in a bid to rationalize costs. Yet, the root of the problem remained unaddressed.

With the unveiling of the new model this year, Kenya is charting a new course. Under the new framework, the University Fund now allocates funding to public universities based on four key factors: postgraduate research, national priority, university age, and special needs education. Importantly, public universities are no longer funded directly by the government. Instead, the University Fund, which receives contributions from the government, donors, and other sources, is responsible for distributing financial resources.

Additionally, the Higher Education Loans Board continues to provide individual student funding. Through a means-testing system, students now receive a combination of government scholarships, loans, and household contributions, depending on their level of need. The aim is to ensure that no deserving student is denied the opportunity to pursue higher education due to financial constraints.

While these reforms are a step in the right direction, they do not fully address the long-standing challenges that have been compounded over decades. To truly ensure the sustainability of higher education financing in Kenya, we must think beyond short-term fixes. As Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” This powerful truth underscores our responsibility to ensure that higher education remains accessible and sustainable for all, as it holds the key to transforming not just individual lives but entire societies.

The new model of cost-sharing, which requires students to bear a greater portion of education costs, must be balanced with a comprehensive strategy for long-term sustainability. Government funding, institutional budget rationalization, and policies governing the expansion of universities must be re-evaluated. Moreover, quality control and regulatory frameworks must be strengthened to ensure that as we grow, we do so responsibly and sustainably.

Perhaps most importantly, we must align the needs of the higher education sector with broader national development goals. Universities should be seen not just as educational institutions but as engines of innovation and social mobility. This requires a closer partnership between government, the private sector, and universities themselves. By investing in research, we can harness the intellectual capital within our universities to address pressing national challenges—whether in health, agriculture, technology, or governance.

This conversation we are having will lead us towards sustainable solutions. Universities are not isolated entities. They are deeply embedded in the fabric of our society. The decisions we make regarding their financing and management have far-reaching implications for the resilience and sustainability of our communities.

As we move forward, let us draw on the wealth of research, knowledge, and innovation within our institutions to create a higher education system that is equitable, sustainable, and capable of meeting the demands of the 21st century.

Prof. Tom Nyamache is a lecturer at the Turkana University College’s School of Business and Economics.