FIA President awarded The First Class  Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS).

The President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mr.Jean Todt, was on Saturday evening awarded The First Class Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear following his distinctive work in promoting the rallying and Motorsport work in Kenya.

The accolade which was presented to Mr Todt on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta by Head of Public Service Dr.Joseph Kinyua was lauded by Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Amb.Amina Mohamed.

“We thank the FIA, under the leadership of Mr. Todt, for its continued support, towards the organization and hosting of the 2021 WRC Safari Rally in Kenya.<span;> Mr. Todt’s exemplary service to Kenya and to the motorsport industry has been well felt and manifested” CS Sports said

Todt was in the country in November last year for a three-day official visit, his first to the country in two and a half years.

He launched the WRC Safari Rally Greening Legacy Project by planting the first of 19 million trees projected to be planted in the next three years to commemorate the return of the iconic Safari Rally back to the high-profile FIA World Rally Championships (WRC).

The Frenchman, who navigated Timo Makinen to third place in a Peugeot 504 in the 1974 Safari Rally, has been at the forefront of Safari Rally’s return to the WRC since 2015 when he visited Kenya and met President Kenyatta and promised his support provided Kenya followed the right procedures. At the time Todt visited kenya in his capacity as UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Road Safety.

In 1990, Jean Todt became Director of Sporting Activities of the PSA Peugeot Citroën Group, overseeing Peugeot’s participation in the World Sports Car Championship, which Peugeot won in 1992. It also took two consecutive victories at the 1992 and 1993 editions of 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Todt became Director of Ferrari’s Racing Division on July 1, 1993. Under his leadership, from 1993 to 2008, Scuderia Ferrari won 14 FIA Formula One World titles (eight Constructors’ and six Drivers’ titles, five of them with Michael Schumacher <span;>and one with Kimi Räikkönen), and 106 Grand Prix victories.

In 2001, he took on responsibility for all motorsport activities of the Ferrari-Maserati Group and was appointed General Manager of Ferrari in 2004. The same year, he was also appointed CEO of Ferrari. In 2008, he took up a new post as a Special Advisor to the President of Ferrari. He left Ferrari in April 2009.