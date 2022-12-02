Dr Raymond Ojwang Omollo (born December 27, 1979) is the youngest ever to be appointed as Principal Secretary at the State Department for Interior and National Administration in Kenya's history.
Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Eluid Owalo Saturday presided over the launch of the distribution of relief food at God Kwer, Suna West Constituency, Migori County.
Top Azimio la Umoja leaders are accusing President William Ruto of undermining the constitution and have vowed to mobilise Kenyans to reject efforts to undermine constitutional offices.
The national rugby sevens team ,Shujaa, surrendered a 14-7 half time lead to draw 19-19 with Australia in their final group A match of the ongoing World rugby sevens circuit in Dubai.
County News
Electricity theft in Nakuru suburbs alarms Kenya Power
Wealthy households in Nakuru are now part of the electricity theft syndicate often associated with informal settlements, aggravating Kenya Power Company’s commercial losses.
Business
KTB identifies arts and music as channels to spur travel in the destination
The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has identified arts and music as one of the channels to create awareness and spur interest for Kenyans to travel.
International
Audio & Videos
Arts & Culture
Christmas comes early at the Radisson Blu in Upperhill
Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi, Upperhill, hosted a colourful Christmas-tree lighting event with invited guests and partners while also launching their Food & Beverage menu festive offering.
Technology
Two Kenyan students awarded for innovating Smart Ballot Box
Their innovation, a smart fingerprint ballot box, identifies stray ballots
International Football
Brazil blow as Jesus and Telles ruled out of World Cup
Not just Gabriel Jesus. Alex Telles, also expected to miss the rest of the World Cup due to injury against Cameroon
