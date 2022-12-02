Kenya’s youngest ever Interior PS, Dr Raymond Omollo News

Kenya’s youngest ever Interior PS, Dr Raymond Omollo

Dr Raymond Ojwang Omollo (born December 27, 1979) is the youngest ever to be appointed as Principal Secretary at the State Department for Interior and National Administration in Kenya's history. 

