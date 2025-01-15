Ex-Kisumu County official arrested over forgery

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a former Kisumu County ICT director Nick Odhiambo Migot.

Migot faces charges related to the forgery of his academic certificates.

He is also accused of using fake academic certificates to secure employment with the County Government. Migot is estimated to have earned over Ksh 4.6 million in salaries and other allowances.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecution has recommended charges on several counts that include forgery contrary to Section 345 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, Uttering a false document contrary to Section 353 of the Penal Code and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The suspect is held at Kisumu Central Police Station and will be arraigned on 15th January 2025.