Eugene Asike: This Is A Dream Come True, Taking A New Path For My Football Career

Former Kenyan international Eugene Asike is walking a new path into his career, as he slowly looks to transition from active football to life after it.

Asike, who has played for top Kenyan clubs including Sofapaka, KCB FC and Tusker FC has recently moved to England, where he has not only signed to play club football, but is progressing his knowledge in Strength and Conditioning (S&C), a path he seeks to follow after he retires from active football.

The 31-year-old defender has signed for Isthmanian League side Whitehawk FC, works with the S&C coaches of Premier League club Brighton & Hive Albion and also studies the same at Brigthon University.

Asike, who also owns his own S&C company, Elevate Athletics, turned down several offers at home, including extending a contract with his immediate former side Tusker FC, to take on the new challenge, one he terms as a dream come true.

Having won the league twice with Tusker, the Cup with Sofapaka FC and consistently featured for the national team Harambee Stars Asike believed it was an opportune time for him to take up a new challenge, one that would propel him to new heights.

He exclusively speaks to Telecomasia.net from Brighton on his new career path, challenges and what it means for him, moving forward.

– It has been a new move for you, new life and new opportunities. How has it been so far?

– Well, So far so good. Things have been working well, adapting to a new culture, a new team and also doubling that up with school and work at Brighton. I love the challenge so far because every day is a learning experience.

– How did you end up in England?

– I was offered a spot at the Brighton University to study S&C after them watching what I do on the side apart from active football. There was also a good opportunity presented for me to continue my football career in England and experience the English football culture. I turned down several offers I had back home and decided to take up this challenge.

– You also get a chance to work with EPL side Brighton. Just how big is this for you?

– It is a massive opportunity to be honest. I get to have sessions with the S&C coaches of Brighton FC, just to put what I have learnt into practice. Working with the coaches has been an eye opener for me and a huge learning curve, gaining valuable experience in the process. You get to learn how things are done in top professional clubs and this increases your knowledge and you appreciate the game more.

– You have always had a dream of moving professionally to S&C. Is this the first big step towards that dream?

– This has been something I have always loved doing since way back. I did the first step in opening my own fitness company –Elevate Athletics – and started training some top athletes. This is something that I love doing and I had envisioned it way back. So coming to England and getting more knowledge about S&C can only make things better for me now and in the future once I transition from football to S&C.-

–On top of working with Brighton, you have also signed up for an English team, a dream for many footballers. What are your aspirations with them?

– I have signed for Whitehawk FC, a team based in Brighton which plays in the Isthmain League Premier Division. I have a chance to play in one of the English leagues and learn more about English football and it’s culture. It’s fast, physical and direct. I am loving the challenge so far and my aspiration is to get the team promoted, play many games as possible and play in the highest league in the country. It might be a challenge to fly all the way to the Premier League because of the restrictions around Kenya’s FIFA ranking, but who knows, if an opportunity arises I will be more than delighted.