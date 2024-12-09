Etana’s Pamoja Tour: A Tale of Intrigue, Cancelations, and Drama

Report by Moses Malii

When the Grammy-nominated reggae star Etana announced her much-anticipated Pamoja Tour in Kenya, fans were ecstatic. Starting in Nanyuki on December 6th at Moran Lounge, the tour promised to bring soulful reggae vibes across Kenya, with stops scheduled for Nairobi on the 7th, Mombasa on the 11th, Meru on the 13th, and Eldoret on the 15th.

However, the Nairobi leg at Ask the Dome took an unexpected and dramatic turn, capturing headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Cancelation That Rocked Nairobi

Excitement for Etana’s Nairobi show on December 7th reached fever pitch, only for fans to learn at the eleventh hour that the event had been canceled. Confusion ensued, but Etana herself shed light on the issue in a candid interview. She revealed that her show had been effectively sidelined due to another event near by.

Adding fuel to the fire, Etana spoke about an incident during her appearance on local Tv show, where Tanzanian artist Diamond attempted to intimidate her arriving with an entourage of over 30 people, the Tanzanian artist trying to show might.

Fans Speak Out

The cancelation of Etana’s Nairobi show left a sour taste for reggae lovers who had eagerly anticipated her performance. Many took to social media to express their frustration,with organizers taking the blame.

“I was ready to vibe to I Am the Strong One live, only to be told the show is off. This is disrespectful to Etana and her fans,” one Twitter user lamented.

Others questioned the ethics of pitting two major events against each other on the same date and venue, with some seeing it as a deliberate attempt to sabotage Etana’s tour.

Etana’s Grace Under Pressure and resolve to soldier on

The Nairobi Show is now scheduled December 14th at a venue that will be revealed in due time.

Reflections on the Industry

Perhaps the happenings over the weekend highlight the deep lying issues within the music industry where only those who endure cut throat competition make a dime.

About the author:

Moses Malii is a KBC entertainment journalist who hosts weekly reggae show on KBC TV and Y254 TV ,InnaYard.