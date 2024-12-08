Etana expresses disappointment over cancelled show

Jamaican reggae artist Etana has voiced her frustration after her scheduled performance at the Good Times Festival, set for December 7th at Jamhuri Park, was abruptly cancelled.

Taking to social media, Etana pointed fingers at the organisers of the Furaha Festival, accusing them of orchestrating the cancellation to prioritise their event.

The Furaha Festival, held at the nearby Nairobi Polo Club, featured prominent acts such as Willy Paul, Rayvanny, Diamond Platnumz, and Khaligraph Jones.

According to Etana, she was informed last minute that the two events could not take place in the same vicinity due to “security concerns.”

“My show on Dec. 7 was being promoted long before someone popped up with a show featuring Diamond Platnumz on the same day and in the same area. Suddenly, I hear from the authorities that the two shows cannot happen in the SAME AREA, and my show is cancelled. All this politics and drama for one girl. Why are you so afraid of one show and one woman?”

Etana directly addressed Diamond Platnumz, calling him a “coward” and dismissing any possibility of sharing a stage with him.

“I am not happy about the sabotage, and let me be clear—I am NOT showing up at Platnumz’s show! Someone has paid big money to ensure my event was sabotaged.”

Adding to the controversy, Etana suggested that heavy-handed tactics were used to disrupt her plans.

“They blocked the event with the authorities. There is more to say, but I’ll leave it at that.”

Fans on social media rallied around Etana, expressing their support and criticizing the Furaha Festival organisers.

After reports emerged that Diamond Platnumz failed to perform as scheduled several fans of Etana took to social media to express their satisfaction at the outcome.

One user @BriannS wrote, “Etana has been vindicated. What they did to her was gross.”

Another fan, @JaKompyuta wrote, “So, Furaha Fest sabotaged Etana’s event, and Diamond Platnumz didn’t even perform? Small girl, big God.”

Neither the organisers of the Good Times Festival nor Furaha Festival have released official statements addressing the matter.

Additionally, K24 and event promoters are expected to officially clarify ticket refunds for the cancelled show.

Etana’s disappointment reflects not only a missed performance but also a broader issue on the challenges of efficient event organisation in the entertainment industry.