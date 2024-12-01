Eric Omondi feted for philanthropic efforts

Eric Omondi took home the prestigious Celebrity Champion of the Year award at the NGO Awards held on 29th November at the Emara Ole-Sereni in Nairobi.

The first edition of the NGO Awards was held this year by the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) to honour organizations and individuals whose efforts have had positive impacts on Kenyans.

The year 2024 has been a testament to the spirit of unity among Kenyans, with significant strides in both political and social activism.

At the heart of this collective action Eric Omondi, through his Sisi Kwa Sisi Movement, has championed social change by mobilizing Kenyans to support one another during moments of social crisis.

In a statement posted on social media, Omondi thanked his supporters for their support throughout the year.

“Thank you Team Sisi Kwa Sisi. We won Celebrity Champion of the Year at the NGO Awards last night.”

Several public actions of the Sisi Kwa Sisi movement have captured the attention of Kenyans this year.

In February 2024, Eric Omondi spearheaded the construction of a modern footbridge in Nyakumbati Village after a viral video showed a child dangerously crossing a dilapidated bridge.

Later in April 2024, the Sisi kwa Sisi initiative came to the aid of John Ng’ang’a a man who tragically lost seven family members in the tragic Makueni road crash, raising 1.6 million shillings for the family.

In July 2024 Omondi once again rallied his supporters urging them to support Kyalo Wambua, a volunteer who was actively involved in the retrieval of bodies at the Kware dump site in Embakasi. The fundraising was aimed at providing Kyalo with mental health support, emphasizing the emotional toll of his work.

In October, Omondi touched the hearts of many Kenyans as he came to the aid of a needy form-one student who had been captured in a viral TikTok clip requesting assistance to go back to school. The Sisi kwa Sisi initiative once again raised over KSh 1 million for the student, Lewis, helping to clear his Ksh 32,000 school fees balance and helping his family out of squalor.

More recently, Omondi came to the aid of a 76-year-old man who story went viral after he was denied dialysis treatment for failing to raise enough money for the procedure under the new medical plan.