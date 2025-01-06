Eric Latiff announces exit from popular show

Media Personality Eric Latiff has announced he has left popular radio show, The Situation Room, after six years.

He announced the news on his social media and said it had been a great journey building the show.

“It has been a great journey building The Situation Room to what it has become and we have very many people to thank, not least the team of producers, marketing, commercial, technical and other colleagues,” he said.

“The Situation Room has become the home of Kenya’s Biggest Conversations and it continues to host many thought leaders, community influencers, different professionals and duty bearers.”

He went on to thank the show’s fans and audience for tuning in and for making the show the success it was.

“The biggest part of this show has been the audience who tune in on radio, TV or digital platforms,” he said. “It’s humbling whenever people reach out on calls, text or approach us with compliments, comments and suggestions for the show.”

While he did not announce where he would go next, he said he had always been privileged to work on something new or unique.

“I love the thrill of creating and starting new things and I have been blessed to do just that. I was privileged to be there at the launch of Kenya’s first 24-hour religious media house – Family FM and Family TV, the first 24hrs vernacular radio station – Kameme FM and the first 24-hour news and information TV station – K24.”

Mr Latiff has been a popular figure in the media industry for over 15 years. In 2023, he was voted among the Top 100 journalists in Kenya and made headlines in 2024 when he interviewed President William Ruto at State House after the June 25 protests.