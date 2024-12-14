EPRA announces further drop in fuel prices

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a reduction in fuel prices effective from December 15 to January 14, 2025.

In the latest review, Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will be retailed at Kshs 176.29, 165.06, and 148.39 respectively for the next 30 days.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 by 𝐊𝐒𝐡𝐬.𝟒.𝟑𝟕/𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐞, 𝐊𝐒𝐡𝐬.𝟑.𝟎𝟎/𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐞, and 𝐊𝐒𝐡𝐬.𝟑.𝟎𝟎/𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐞 respectively,” the Authority stated in a press release.

EPRA attributes the price reductions to a decrease in the average landed cost of imported petroleum products. Specifically, the authority says the costs for Super Petrol have dropped by approximately 4.46%, Diesel by about 5.76%, and Kerosene by around 1.87% compared to the previous month.

The latest reduction follows EPRA’s failure to adjust prices, either upwards or downwards, over the past two months, during which petrol has been retailing at Ksh 180.

This also comes at a crucial time as Kenyans prepare to travel for the Christmas festivities, a period that typically sees a substantial increase in travel.

The move provides relief to consumers, as the price of petrol was Ksh 212.36 in January 2024. The latest reduction represents a Ksh 36 decrease per litre, at a time the government promised to make the cost of living better by, among other things, adjusting prices downwards.