Engin Firat resigns as Harambee Stars Headcoach

By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

 

Football Kenya Federation president Hussein Mohammed confirms Harambee Stars Head Coach Engin Firat has terminated his contract.

Hussein revealed that the Turkish coach handed in his resignation this week ending his 37month tenure as national team head coach.

Firat was appointed in November 2021 and took charge of Kenya in a total of 26 matches and failed to qualify for Africa Cup of nations finals in 2023 and 2025.

The process to appoint a new head coach Hussein said will be expedited  ahead of CHAN Championship in February.

