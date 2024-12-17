Emmanuel Jal announces second Jal Gua Festival

International South-Sudanese entertainer Emmanuel Jal is this December presenting and hosting the second edition of Jal Gua Afro House festival, set to take place at Koda, Nairobi, on December 20.

Created by international recording artist and peace ambassador Emmanuel Jal, this event celebrates the merge of Afro House music and African culture while providing a platform for emerging talents, including graduates of the Jal Gua DJ Academy.

Emmanuel Jal is a successful international recording artist and peace ambassador, splitting his time between Toronto, Nairobi, and Juba.

He recently opened Jal Gua, a café and health food store in Nairobi’s Kenyatta Market.

Inspired by his passion for giving back, he founded Gua Africa, a UK/Kenyan charity that supports those affected by conflict and displacement.

Jal’s story is one of resilience, having survived as a child soldier in war-torn Southern Sudan before being rescued by British aid worker Emma McCune and smuggled to Kenya.

Today, he uses his platform to inspire change and give back through music, food, and charitable initiatives.

Guests can expect an exciting cultural affair as the event will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Africa.

Budding fashion designer Shiko Onyango of Tribal Trends will also be at the event directing the fashion and culture part of the show.

The Jal Gua DJ Academy that began in January 2024 has a mission of nurturing artists from diverse backgrounds—including students from the Kakuma refugee camp.

Emmanuel Jal gave some insights on the event highlighting that it aimed to support young talents by giving them a global platform.

“This is at the heart of Jal Gua’s mission. We want to showcase these students to the world, providing them a platform to achieve greatness at par with icons like Black Coffee.”

This year’s festival main headliners will include Miishu, a frequent collaborator of Jal, alongside Juliani and Tandrah Souls.

In an exciting twist, Juliani will make his DJ debut, adding a new dimension to his already storied career as a socially conscious hip-hop artist.

The lineup will also include Emo Rugene, Tina Ardor, ShammaLee, Wandat and Afula–all promising the audience a diverse and electrifying musical experience.

Adding an extra layer of joy to the event is the planned premiere of a brand new single by ShammaLee and Emmanuel Jal’s new single.

Born and raised in Dandora, Nairobi, Juliani has built a reputation as one of Kenya’s most iconic musicians.

He is celebrated for his socially conscious lyrics as his music tackling themes of social, spiritual and political emancipation, has inspired many youth and our collective vision of a united Kenya.

Emmanuel Jal describes Jal Gua as more than just a celebration of Afro House sounds but fashion and cultural expression.

“We want to bring joy and happiness to people through high-quality experiences that showcase new talents and well-established artists, DJs and producers.”

The first edition of Jal Gua held last year attracted 450 attendees. This year, the festival aims to double its audience while continuing its mission to spotlight emerging talent and provide unforgettable entertainment.

As a quarterly event, Jal Gua is already gearing up for its next edition in three months.