Embu leaders decry growing culture of political intolerance

Embu leaders and residents have condemned the growing culture of political intolerance that has been witnessed on several occasions where leaders have been heckled in public.

The remarks come in the wake of heckling of President William Ruto two months ago when he graced ordination of Embu Diocese Bishop Peter Kimani and blocking of reading of eulogy from President by Public Service CS Justin Muturi during the burial of former Senator Lenny Kivuti’s son on Friday.

They said the trend if not stopped will taint the image of county and scare away potential visitors and derail critical development projects.

Speaking to the press, local leaders urged residents to embrace civility and hospitality, arguing that booing leaders only tarnishes the county’s image.

Political lobbyist Kiragacha Mwaniki led the call for an end to the disruptions, accusing certain politicians of orchestrating the acts to undermine President William Ruto’s administration.

Mwaniki challenged such leaders to focus on delivering services rather than promoting division.

“There’s a need for Embu people to unite and work with the government to actualize pending projects. Heckling will only hinder progress,” said Mwaniki.

Gikundo Wa Gikundo alleged that some hecklers are paid outsiders brought in to create chaos during high-profile visits. He also pointed fingers at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of fueling divisions within the county.

“It’s disrespectful for anyone to question the leadership choices made by the people of Embu. Such actions are unacceptable,” Gikundo asserted.

Echoing similar sentiments, Hesbon Nyaga urged residents to disregard divisive rhetoric and support the government they overwhelmingly voted for. “We need to focus on unity and development rather than being swayed by unproductive narratives,” Nyaga said.

Mugo Mate, Chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, called on President Ruto to assess the root cause of public discontent. He emphasized the need for leaders to work together to deliver tangible results for the locals, noting that development should remain the county’s priority.

The leaders expressed hope that Embu will reclaim its reputation as a cooperative and development-focused region, urging all stakeholders to foster unity and respect for one another.