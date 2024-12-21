Embu family wants justice over granny’s heinous death

A family from Mariari Village in Kiambere Ward, Embu County is crying for justice over the death of their 96-year-old granny following an assault by a well-known villager.

The family said their mother, Sabina Njoki Kisangi, was attacked on December 9 in broad daylight alongside another woman by the lone young man, where she sustained head injuries.

Her youngest daughter Dorcas Wanjiru said two were rushed to Kiambere Hospital and later transferred to Embu Level Five Hospital for specialized treatment.

Wanjiru said her mother however succumbed to her injuries a week later, while the other woman is still admitted and on the path to recovery.

Speaking at Embu Level Five Hospital Mortuary while collecting her remains for burial, Wanjiru lamented that the suspect is yet to be apprehended despite them reporting the matter at Kiritiri Police station.

“It is unfortunate that the suspect is still roaming freely in the village and we fear that he might hurt others if action is not taken against him,” she said.

Her eldest son Peterson Munyi accused the police of dragging their feet in arresting the suspect and called on government intervention for them to get justice.

He said they are yet to come to terms with her death under heinous circumstances.

“What is bothering us is that our mother did not die out of sickness or natural conditions, but attack yet no action has been taken against the perpetrator,” he said.