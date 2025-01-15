Embrace baking as a pathway to greater careers, scholar urges Kenyans

In the face of rising youth unemployment, baking has emerged as a creative and lucrative career choice that not only promises financial independence but also fosters entrepreneurship.

From local bakeries to global pastry chains, the demand for skilled bakers continues to rise, making it a viable option for young people seeking sustainable livelihoods.

Vivian Chemtai, an alumnus of Nairobi College of Bread and Confectionery Technology ( NCBCT) and currently the founder of Bakers BountyKE based in Langata Nairobi, recalls her passion for baking is something she learnt from her father who used to bake for them when they were young and she admired the art of baking.

In a bid to pursue her dreams, she joined NCBCT and pursued baking as a career. For Vivian, this was an opportunity to explore her creativity and grow it to the next level.

Vivian notes that despite having acquired some baking skills, she needed to have papers that would enable her to work globally or venture into entrepreneurship.

The only institute that offered better training in baking was NCBCT since they specialize fully in training bakers across Kenya.

Joseph Maina Ngumi, the founder of NCBCT has urged the Kenyan youth to embrace baking as a career path and source of income.

“We have just seen the release of the KCSE exams results for 2024 and out of the 900,000 students who sat for the examination only 200,000 will have direct entry into our universities. The rest will be left to join our technical training institutes. The magic bullet for our youth is to enrol for a baking course where they learn hands-on training in this sector,” says Ngumi.

According to market research, the global bakery market is projected to reach $625 billion by 2027, driven by urbanization, changing consumer tastes, and a preference for fresh, quality products.

Local economies have also witnessed a surge in home-based baking businesses, particularly during the pandemic, when many turned to baking as a source of income. These ventures demonstrate how baking can be both an accessible and scalable career path.

Despite the baking Technology curriculum having already been approved by TVET-CDACC, the main challenge facing most students is a key specialized institution that specializes in training bakers.

Ngumi adds “Worldwide employers require practically trained bakers but there were no special Institutions to train them professionally in Kenya. Currently, Nairobi College of Bread and Confectionery Technology is the only registered Institution which specializes in the professional training of Bakers only. By training more professional bakers, they can venture into entrepreneurship and will end up exporting labour to other countries.”

He also stated that most of the other TVET institutions country-wide have divided attention by offering multiple programs.

“I believe that by concentrating on providing the best training in baking and confectionery Technology, we have produced most of the professional bakers and confectioners in Kenya whom employers have preferred to employ and this is due to our unique and employer-driven courses which are product-based.

“The mode of training is hands-on and practical to impact competency training for the global job market.”

Currently, the college offers short craft and artisan courses as well as diplomas which are mainly examined by TVET CDACC and NITA.

“Our trainers or tutors are highly skilled with industry experience some having been trained and worked in Kenya and overseas countries. This ensures that the college graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of employers here in Kenya and globally,” Ngumi said.

Martin Ngaira graduated from NCBCT and is employed as a baker in one of the leading baking firms in Nairobi.

“The training at NCBCT helped me to hone my technical skills in pastry and bread making but also instilled a deep respect for precision and creativity. The school’s emphasis on both traditional techniques and innovative approaches gave me the confidence to experiment and develop my unique style,” comments Martin.

Martin opines that baking has deepened his sense of creativity and discipline and opened up doors for career growth.

“Watching people enjoy something I have created is incredibly rewarding and motivates me to push boundaries. Baking has also given me a platform to share my love for the craft, whether through teaching, collaborating, or creating products that bring people happiness,” says Martin.

Sharon Rono another graduate from NCBCT shares the experience she acquired from the institute.

“Apart from acquiring the baking skills, we were also taught how to start and manage our baking startups and this has enabled me to fully venture into baking as an entrepreneur. Today I make a living by baking and also I train others on baking skills before referring them to NCBCT to gain more skills and also attain a certificate.”

Ngumi is also the author of four books on baking technology namely; ‘How to Start and Manage a Medium-Sized Bakery’, ‘Pastry Products ( Principles and Practice)’, ‘Cake Decorations (Principles and Practice)’, ‘Bread Making’ and ‘Cake Making’.

