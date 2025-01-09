Embattled Meru Governor extends olive branch to 48 MCAs, deputy

By Jeff Mwangi

Embattled Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza has extended an olive branch to her deputy, Isaac Mutuma, and the 48 MCAs from the Meru County Assembly who did not attend a breakfast meeting she had convened.

The governor received a reprieve in December last year after the High Court extended an order blocking the Senate’s decision to impeach her.

The breakfast meeting, held on Thursday at the Governor’s residence in Meru Town, was intended to discuss development programmes for 2025.

Speaking to the media after a closed-door meeting with the County Executive and 21 MCAs who attended, Governor Mwangaza stated that although she had invited her deputy, Isaac Mutuma, and all 69 MCAs from the Meru County Assembly, only 21 MCAs honoured the invitation. The remaining 48 MCAs, along with Speaker Ayub Bundi and Deputy Governor Isaac Mutuma, skipped the meeting, citing “security reasons” according to Mwangaza.

The Governor emphasized that the meeting had addressed key development projects for the upcoming year, including water supply, infrastructure, and Early Childhood Development (ECD) classrooms.

Governor Mwangaza called for unity in the leadership of Meru County, both at the county and national levels, stressing that it is only through collaboration that the region can see tangible development. She lamented the ongoing political wrangling in the county, which has often hindered progress.

Evans Mawira, MCA for Mituguu Ward, and Ken Naibae, MCA for Kianjai Ward, echoed the governor’s sentiments, urging their colleagues to set aside differences and focus on the development of Meru County rather than continuing to engage in political infighting at the expense of the people’s welfare.

Meru County Secretary Kiambi Atheru has distanced the Meru County government from an advertisement circulating on social media and in local dailies, claiming that the county is recruiting for job opportunities.

Kiambi stated that the information is false and clarified that any genuine job openings would be officially advertised by the County Service Board when they arise.

Running the Meru County government has faced numerous challenges, with embattled Governor Kawira Mwangaza repeatedly facing impeachment attempts by Meru MCAs.

The most recent attempt was approved by the Senate, but the Governor moved to Court to challenge the Senate’s decision.

The High Court granted her a temporary stay in office until her case is heard and a final determination is made.