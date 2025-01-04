Edwin Bett and Diana Chepkorir victorious at the final leg of  AK Cross Country series in Kisii

Edwin Kiplangat Bett and Diana Chepkorir won the men’s and women’s 10km races respectively during the 6th and final leg of the Athletics Kenya cross Country series held Saturday at Cardinal Otunga High School Mosocho,Kisii.

Edwin Kiplangat won the men’s race cutting the tape first in 29 minutes and 55.8 seconds while Asbel Kiprop Kiprono was ranked second after posting 30 minutes and 05.06 seconds.

Francis Langat was ranked third.

Diana Chepkorir won the women’s race in 33 minutes 05.4 seconds as Janeth Janeth Chepngetich and Glady’s Kwamboka wound up in second and third positions respectively……

Meanwhile Emmanuel Lemiso clocked 23 minutes 56.4 seconds to win the Under 20 8km race re;legating Emmanuel Yegon and Ronald Ngetich to second and third positions respectively.

The under 20 6km girls race was won by Joyline Chepkemoi who beat a field of over 52 athletes to emerge victorious in 19 minutes 54.1 seconds.

Cynthia Chepkurui and Diana Chepkemoi clocked 19 Minutes 54.2 second s and 20.07.2 to finished in second and third places respectively…

The final stop of the cross country series attracted over 700 athletes.

The series, which kicked off in Machakos in October last year was also held in Kapsokwony,Bomet and Olkalou and offered athletes an opportunity to gauge themselves ahead of this years World athletics Championshiop in Tokyo.