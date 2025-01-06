Education CS assures smooth transition to JSS as planned

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has assured the country that the transition to Junior Secondary School (JSS) will proceed as scheduled.

Speaking in Kajiado County on Monday, the CS noted that 14,500 of the 16,000 planned classrooms have already been constructed to ensure a seamless transition.

“We are over 90% complete with the construction of classrooms. We are going around to confirm that the remaining classrooms are being built. We will check areas where classrooms have not yet been done to find out what arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth transition,” he said.

“We intend to ensure that within the next four to five weeks, all the classrooms that are required would have been completed,” added the CS

The Cabinet Secretary also indicated that the necessary textbooks have been dispatched to schools nationwide.

“We have distributed approximately 9.9 million books covering all learning areas, and as students start their classes, they will receive these books at a 1:1 ratio,” he stated.

He also confirmed that the issue regarding Junior Secondary School teachers has been addressed.

“We have also availed nearly 76,000 teachers for JSS. In areas where there is a shortage, primary teachers are being promoted to teach JSS classes based on their competencies,” he said.