Ebenyo and Chepngeno crowned champions of Bomet Cross Country

World 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Ebenyo Simiu and Viola Chepngeno won the 10km races at the 4th Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series held on Saturday at the Bomet Airstrip in Bomet County.

Ebenyo cut the tape in 34 minutes 25.69 seconds, followed by Edwin Bett in 2nd position in 32:33.73 and Peter Tuitoek in 3rd place with a time of 32 minutes 54.05 seconds.



Viola Chepngeno from the Keringet training camp won the women’s 10KM title title in 37:6.68, relegating Sandrafelis Chebet and Joyline Cherotich to 2nd and 3rd positions in 37:30.15 and 37:40.25 minutes, respectively.

Florence Chepkoech won the 6 km under-20 women’s race in 21 minutes and 48.8 seconds, followed by Alice Chemtai and Cynthia Chepkurui in 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Emmanuel Lemiso bagged the 8 km under 20 title, crossing the finish line in 26:17.26, ahead of Clinton Kimutai and Brian Kiptoo, who finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Reynold Cheruiyot and Nelly Chepchirir won the 2 km loop for men and women.