Early treatment necessary to correct Clubfoot disorder in children

Health experts in the country are making a case for the early detection and treatment of clubfoot disorder.

This coming amid heightened concerns over the increasing number of children who are forced to live with disability owing to failure to provide them with necessary remedies at the early stages of their development.

Isaac Mutua, a Clubfoot Counselor at Club Foot Care for Kenya, says correction of this deformity, many at times does not require surgery as claimed in many quarters.

“We have non-surgical methods of correcting club foot. These methods would help a lot of children to avoid surgeries and the foot gets a full correction.” Mutua told KBC News Anchor Purity Museo during a TV interview on Tuesday night.

Mutua disclosed that for every 806 children born in Kenya, one is born with a club foot. He further indicated that the condition is currently the leading birth defect.

“Many of them don’t find the right place to corrected and end up becoming disabled. And it is a condition that can be corrected quite first, and the child can lead a normal life, grow healthy without even noticing any difference in their feet.” He said

And what appears to be a major worry to Mutua is the fact that only a few of the children born with the defect can access medical assistance. This, in a country where an average of 1,930 children are born with clubfoot every year.

He blames this state of affairs on lack of awareness.

“When we get people with these children and they bring their children to our clinics at the age of 3,4, and 5 years, you realize they didn’t know where they can go for correction,” He noted

“Others go to correction in places where maybe people don’t know what to do. We have seen that some of them are corrected and they don’t achieve correction.” He added



Clubfoot is a condition that causes the feet or ankles to be twisted. And Mutua says their organization advocates nonsurgical methods of correcting it, in particular, the Ponseti method. This technique according to Mutua uses gentle stretching and casting to gradually correct the deformity.

He says during the sessions, the child’s legs are stretched and manipulated into the correct position, then kept in place with a cast. This process is repeated until the foot’s position is improved.

“We have grown to become a Non-Governmental Organization and we have corrected over 13,500 children so far without surgery.” He said

He, however, admits that the country lacks adequate expertise to handle this condition and as such called on the government to promote the training of more professionals in this regard.