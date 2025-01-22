EACC starts probe in three Judiciary stations

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating three stations under the Judiciary which have been flagged as hotspots for bribe collection.

EACC Chair Dr David Oginde says the investigations emanate from concerns raised by Chief Justice Martha Koome who called for a crackdown on errant judicial officers perpetrating the subversive acts.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has so far received five petitions against judges alleged to have engaged in corruption in 2025.

According to the anti-graft body Chair, the commission recently handed over a report to Chief Justice Martha Koome exposing the rot in the stations that are now under the radar of EACC sleuths.

Oginde says the hallmark of the ongoing investigation will be the arraignment of implicated judicial officers.

Elsewhere, EACC will be granted powers to investigate bank accounts, mobile money accounts or call data records if a new bill is passed.

The Anti-Corruption Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, sponsored by the Attorney General Dorcas Oduor seeks to amend the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act to aid investigations.

The Commission can also request the production of a suspect’s account opening documents, transaction documents, banker’s books, or any information relevant to the investigation.

This even as the Commission oversaw the launch of the National Integrity Academy Strategic Plan 2024-2028 meant to compliment other initiatives undertaken by the Commission.